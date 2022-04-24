CEC chairs meeting to discuss I&FC, water conservation issues

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Apr 24: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan in presence of Deputy Commissioner/CEO, Santosh Sukhadeve today chaired a meeting with PD-COR to discuss irrigation, water and flood issues in Kargil.

PD-COR is a semi-government agency dedicated to look after issues like irrigation water, flood control and snow/water conservation.

The agency is on an extensive tour to Ladakh to explore the project sites to develop a concept note for the upcoming above said projects.

The agency discussed with the CEC about scope, opportunities and challenges in water conservation, irrigation water, lift irrigation systems and irrigation canal maintenance.

PD-COR experts also toured project sites in Kargil today. The agency is expected to visit Kargil district again to explore more on the projects.

The meeting was attended by CEC Feroz Khan, DC Santosh Sukhdeve, Chief Engineer, Hydraulics Ladakh, Ved Prakash, experts of the PD-COR and other concerned officials.