Union Minister Giriraj Singh, LG Sinha hand over National Panchayat Awards to PRIs of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh and Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha today handed over National Panchayat Awards to PRI members of J&K at Raj Bhavan.

The Union Minister and the Lt Governor congratulated the awardees and impressed upon them to continue their work as vital members of the grassroots democracy in J&K.

The PRI members received awards under different categories of the National Panchayat Awards 2022, which are Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) for improving delivery of services and public goods; Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP) for outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development by involving Gram Sabhas; Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (GPDPA) for developing its GPDP on the model guidelines and Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) for adopting child-friendly practices.

The Panchayats/ Village Councils were evaluated for the work undertaken by them during the appraisal year 2020-21.

Safeena Beigh, DDC Chairperson Baramulla; Mir Iqbal, BDC Chairperson from Baramulla; Anju Sharma Sarpanch from Rajouri and Parveena Begum, Sarpanch from Kupwara received Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) under National Panchayat Awards-2022, while Romal Singh, Sarpanch from Doda received Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (GPDPA), Khazir Mohd Mir, Sarpanch from Baramulla received Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Zainab Jan, Sarpanch Kupwara received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP).

Mandeep Kaur, Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director Rural Development Jammu, besides other officers were present on the occasion.