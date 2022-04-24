JioFiber announces another revolutionary product under postpaid category

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Jio, India’s largest telecom and broadband provider, has announced the launch of another revolutionary product under the JioFiber postpaid category.

The new plan by JioFiber promises zero entry cost, set top box, internet home gateway and installation all free. The new plans were made available to new and existing JioFiber users from 22 April, this year.

The telecom major announced new plans that include Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users. Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection. The Unlimited entertainment is now starting at only Rs 100 extra. Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399 per month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

The unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps. The users get access to leading 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema.

The existing JioFiber Postpaid users can select entertainment plan in MyJio and can pay advance rental for the new plan selected. However, the existing JioFiber prepaid users can initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio, verify himself or herself by entering OTP on their phone, select the entertainment plan in MyJio and make the advance payment for the plan chosen.

In case of JioFiber users are without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.