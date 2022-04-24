Joshi releases Dr Karan Singh’s research on rare manuscripts

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 24: Padma Vibhushan awardee, scientist and former Union Minister, Dr Murlimanohar Joshi released the ‘Descriptive Catalogue of Oriental Manuscripts in the Shri Ranbir Sanskrit Research Institute’ (Set of 3 volumes), edited by Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Karan Singh, during an impressive function at Shri Lal Bahadhur Shastri National Sanskrit University in New Delhi.

The programme commenced with the Vedic and Pauranic invocation done by students of the University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message on the occasion which was read out by Dr Kamal Kishore Mishra.

Addressing the august gathering, Dr Murlimanohar Joshi, complemented Dr Karan Singh for working on the rare and precious manuscripts and said that this great collection is a treasure for the scholars of the country, especially those in pursuing research studies in Sanskrit.

Highlighting the importance of Sanskrit, Murlimanohar Joshi said that Sanskrit is the mother of Indian languages. “Sanskrit is the root of Indian culture. It is the language of thoughts of saints and sages and it has been considered by scientists as the most suitable language for computer and this is a matter of pride for every Indian,” he added.

Dr Karan Singh, in his address, while referring to the second convocation speech delivered at the university, said that he holds Sanskrit language in high esteem.

In the presidential address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Murlimanohar Pathak said that the co-ordination of Science and Sanskrit is highly beneficial for the present system of education.

On this occasion, the publisher of Motilal BanarasiDass Publishing House, R P Jain thanked all the scholars present at the function. He said that it is a matter of pride and honour for his publishing house to publish this book.

He recalled that it was at the suggestion of the Sansadiya Sanskrit Parishad that he had set up when entered Parliament in 1967. At the suggestion of that Parishad the Sankrit Diwas was begun on Raksha Bandhan Day and also the news in Sankrit on Akashwani and Doordarshan. He also spoke of his close association with the concept of the University as far back as 1962 along with the then Home Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.