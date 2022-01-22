Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all from Kinshuk Pathania: “We become what we think about”.

2. From Ruchika Gupta to all: “A reminder that positive thinking helps you frame your mindset and change your life, spoken by the author of, “Essence of Success”.

3. To all from Sunil Bhat: ” People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do”.

4. To all from Savita Nanda: “Optimism is the one quality more associated with success and happiness than any other”.

5. To all from Shiban Khaibri : “Let your positivity and optimism inspire you and lead you to success”.

6. From Sunil Thakur to all: “Happiness is not something readymade. It comes from your own actions”.

7. From Vikas Kumar to all: “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them”.

8. To all from Abheer Vaid : “Believe you can and you’re halfway there”.

9. To all from Sureshta Gupta: ” You can only grow if you are willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new”.

10. To all from Rohit Raina:” It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome”.

11. From Usha Raina to all: “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream ”.