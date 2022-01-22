inner voice

Happiness

Happiness is bubbling water,

it forms and vanishes immediately.

But I am happy by seeing that

Happiness is you and me!

Happiness is the bond of love

between you and me

Happiness is the bliss of GOD

I am happy that GOD chooses me

to feel all the happiness.

I am happy to see the beauty

Happiness is just you and me

feeling all these desires and hopes

Every day I am happy and sad too

but then I choose to be happy.

Happiness is the gratefulness of GOD towards me

This is the blessing from the Almighty

So that is why I am happy.

Happiness is the smile of my daughter

whenever she sees me!

Happiness is when I am writing this.

Happiness is everywhere.

Happiness is you and me.

Dr Priyanka Gupta

Assistant Professor

MIET, Jammu

Our beloved Gerneral !

Your untimely demise took the nation by storm,

Leaving everyone in a conundrum unknown.

A true warrior of Gorkha Regiment,

A cohesion of the three armed forces into one element

Fearless, focused and fierce was your modus Operandi,

My heart goes out for every personnel who lost his life,

Leaving behind his son, daughter and wife!

But the soul is trapped bird

When the body dies, the bird flies,

Leaving its eternal legacy in the skies!

And so will you be remembered,

As the first Chief of Defense Staff

And the unmatched services you rendered.

With numb eyes and hands folded,

We pray for your soul to find peace in the heavenly abode.

Arnav Sharma

Geography Hons (3rd year)

SBSC (Delhi University)