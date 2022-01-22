Yes Bank net profit up 77 pc in Q3 at Rs 266 crore

New Delhi, Jan 22: Private lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported 76.8% jump in its net profit at Rs 266.43 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of current financial year as compared to Rs 150.71 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

The bank’s net profit increased 18% on quarter-on-quarter basis, as per a stock exchange filing on BSE.

Net interest income (NII), a key metric of banks’ performance, however declined 31% to Rs 1,764 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 2,560 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of the bank improved to 14.7% in Q3 as against 15% in last quarter led by lower slippages at Rs 978 crore compared to Rs 1,783 crore in second quarter.

Provisions for the third quarter stood at Rs 375 crore as against Rs 2,089 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.

