Charge sheets produced against Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 2: Police today charge sheeted Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik in two cases registered against him under Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act.

The charge sheet was produced in Baramulla District Court against Malik in respect of two cases (FIR No. 260/2008 and 109/ 2010 under Section 13 ULA(P) lodged against him Police Station Sumbal.

The charge sheet was produced before Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Sanjay Parihar.

Malik was booked by Sumbal Police in 2008 and 2010 for organizing unlawful activities at Sumbal town there by threatening cessation of territory of India and organized crowds to raise and threatened integrity and sovereignty.

Before filling charge sheet early this week, police had moved an application for issuance of production warrant for Malik by way of video conference for filling of charge sheet. Malik is lodged at Central Jail Tihar New Delhi and could not be physically produced due to prevailing situation.

Malik appeared before the Court by way of video conference today and he was informed and made aware that charge sheets have been lodged against him in respect of two cases Under Section 13 ULA(P). Copies of the charge were made available to Malik through email.

Court made accused aware that he has right to engage counsel of his choice to which he replied that he would be arguing himself.

Court directed Secretary DLSA Baramulla to provide à suitable penal lawyer for appearance on behalf of Malik so enabling him to have a fair trial and the case was listed for next hearing of arguments on charge discharge on 21st July.