4 killed, 17 injured as minibus carrying Barat falls in gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 2: In a tragic road accident, four persons died and 17 others were injured when a minibus carrying marriage party, rolled down in deep gorge on Garhi Narlu road in Thakrakot, under the jurisdiction of Arnas Police Station, here this evening.

The overloaded minibus was on way from Gari to Pouni when it skidded off the road while negotiating a sharp curve at Jmate Ali and slipped into deep gorge , resulting into on the spot death of three persons while another succumbed to injuries at District Hospital Reasi.

With the help of locals, Police shifted the injured persons to Primary Health Centre Arnas where 13 of them were referred to District Hospital Reasi. Three of them were further referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu in view of their serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish alias Jagu (40), son of Jagat Ram of Pouni, Parkash (45), son of Soba Ram of Barakh Pouni, Shiv Dass (62) alias Shattoo, son of Lenu of Darman Pouni and Taro Devi (65), wife of late Jagat Ram of Pouni.

The accident took place around 8.00 p.m. on Garhi Narlu road when the minibus (JK02AU-0634, which was carrying a Barat (marriage party) returning from Garhi Kund towards Pouni, rolled down around 200 feet deep gorge while somersaulting several times.

On getting information, a police party from Arnas rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation with the help of locals. In view of darkness and difficult approach to the accident site in deep gorge, the rescue teams had to face a tough time in retrieving the dead bodies and shifting the injured to hospital.

Out of the 18 injured, 13 were shifted to DH Reasi where Taro Devi succumbed to her injuries while three others were further referred to GMC Hospital Jammu in view of their critical condition.

The injured were identified as Balwan Singh ( 60), son of Munshi Ram, Ankush Kumar (28), son of Gouri Lal, Rohit Sharma (13), son of Joginder Pal, Suresh Kumar (25), son of Suraj Parkash, Suraj Parkash (48), son of Sansar Chand, Kalo Devi (60), wife of Gouri Lal, Sunil Sharma (14), son of Joginder Pal , Vishaka Sharma (17), daughter of Ramesh Chand , Rajesh Kumar (13) of Pouni, Billo Devi (50) wife of Pyare Lal, Anbi Sharma (14), daughter of Ashok Kumar, Ashwani Kumar (12), Nimo Devi (21) wife of Ashok Kumar, Karan (21), Shambo Devi (36) of Pouni, Bindo Devi (19) daughter of Jagdish Raj and Jagdev Singh (50 years).

As the 13-seater minibus was carrying 21 persons, overloading was apparent cause of the vehicle going out of control resulting into the mishap. The ill-fated minibus was completely damaged in the accident.