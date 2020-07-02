Dr Jitendra reviews development works in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 2 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed development works in Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency, including the status of various national projects in the region in the aftermath of COVID pandemic.

In a Virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and senior officials, Dr Jitendra Singh discussed the progress of various ongoing projects in the six districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar. One by one, the various ongoing major projects in the region were reviewed and ways to expedite their progress were deliberated upon.

As for Kathua district, it was revealed that the work on the first – ever Seed Processing Plant is complete and will become functional in a few weeks. Similarly, the work on North India’s first ever Bio-Tech Industrial Park, which has got delayed due to COVID, was also nearing completion and is now on the verge of becoming functional in near future. The work on the Highway Village has, however, been deferred for a while because of the survey being conducted for widening the Pathankote-Jammu National Highway from four lane to six lane.

Meanwhile, the work has started on the Katra- Delhi Express Road Corridor and the land acquisition process has been initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur informed the Minister that after an inevitable delay due to COVID pandemic, the River Devika project has again picked up and is expected to keep its deadline of completion during next one and half year. Similarly, he reported that people have expressed huge relief and joy after the inauguration of the crucial Devika bridge.

Dr Jitendra Singh issued instructions for expediting the work on the Dayalachak road in Basohli region and the Majalta bridge in Ramnagar, and for planning proposals for investment in the proposed Industrial Estate in Udhampur. The Deputy Commissioner also gave an update about the water supply scheme and the proposed new Bus Stand.

The district administrations of Udhampur and Kathua were also advised to expedite the public demand for Hand Pumps particularly in the wake of ongoing summer season.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi gave an update about the proposal of the Kendriya Vidhyalaya for which she informed that the procedural formalities have been completed. The Minister asked her to send a detailed note on the issue of Toll Plaza and the various options to provide relief to the daily commuters.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and other senior officials were told by Dr Jitendra Singh that Saffron Park had been approved by the Union Ministry of Agriculture but the Foundation Laying ceremony had to be deferred at the last moment because of inability to find the exact location. Minister asked DC Kathua to hold consultation with the members of civil society to draw consensus so that the project could be started at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban gave an update of the work on the National Highway. He was asked by the Minster to immediately find out the reasons for delay in the upgradation of the road from Patnitop to Sanasar for which finances have been approved through Central Road Fund (CRF).

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Doda informed that the construction of Government Medical College Doda and National High Altitude Medice Plant at Bhaderwah was going on normally despite the constraints due to COVID pandemic.