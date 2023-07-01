Chairperson NCW visits Karnah, takes stock of implementation of women oriented schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, July 1: Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) GoI, Rekha Sharma today visited Karnah sub division of frontier district Kupwara to have an interaction with women and to review the empowerment of women and women-friendly schemes.

The Chairperson paid a visit to Teetwal village where she met several delegations and heard them.

Chairperson visited Seemari, the last village of India (which is located close to Zero line) and interacted with locals of Seemari and sought their feedback regarding implementation of women oriented welfare and development schemes.

Later, the Chairperson NCW convened a meeting at the Meeting Hall of Mini-Secretariat Tangdhar where she took a review of various schemes related to the empowerment of women.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairperson asked women to come forward to take benefit of women-friendly schemes of the Government of India.

She emphasized that women have to lead from the front in every sphere of life.

She said that the various roles performed by the women in every sphere of the human society ranging from taking care of their households, upbringing their families to confronting and safeguarding the borders of the country, heading the top most positions in the different Ministries of the Government of India, etc., were appreciable and commendable.

She also stressed on the need for empowering the women and making them aware about their fundamental rights & the Government Policies that are beneficial for them.

The Chairperson emphasized on PRIs and functionaries of different departments to give awareness about empowerment of women, girl child education, legal support to women, and health care facilities for women.

The Chairperson NCW complimented the District Administration Kupwara for showing good progress in the empowerment of women.

She assured that all possible support from the National Commission for Women will be provided to District Administration Kupwara.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; SDM Karnah, Gulzar Ahmad Rather; BDC Teetwal, Naushada; CAO Kupwara Gurdeep Singh; District Information officer Kupwara, Muddaser Sikander; Tehsildar Tangdhar, Ayad Qadri; Women PRIs (Women Sarpanches, women Panchs), female police personnel, members of Self help groups of NRLM, AWWs, and ASHAs and other concerned.