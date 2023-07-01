Commissioner State Taxes launches week long GST celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: The State Taxes Department commemorated the successful completion of six years since the implementation of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) by inaugurating GST Week celebrations today at the Convention Centre.

Commissioner State Taxes Department, Dr. Rashmi Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest while other dignitaries including Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Ankita Kar; Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra; Joint Commissioner CGST J&K, Amit Sharma and various officers from the respective departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rashmi Singh emphasised the significance of capacity building within the department with special focus on Startups. She mentioned that they have been working on enhancing their own capacity through knowledge sharing and collaboration with external agencies such as GSTN and ICAI. Dr. Rashmi Singh also underscored the importance of utilizing advanced technology and data analysis to improve their effectiveness and efficiency.

Click here to watch video

Commissioner State Taxes spoke about the importance of fostering trust within the department and with external stakeholders. She mentioned that they have been working on ameliorating communication and dismantling information asymmetry within the department.

Dr. Rashmi Singh discussed the importance of revenue collection for the development of the state. She mentioned that every tax realised contributes to the state’s revenue and development. She accentuated the importance of compliance and mentioned that they have been working on educating taxpayers through various representative bodies. She also mentioned that they have been working on detecting non-compliance and fraud through data analysis and other methods.

Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Ankita Kar imparted a detailed lecture, speaking extensively about the role, responsibilities and activities of the Tax Planning wing of the department.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra delivered the welcome address and disclosed that SGST revenue realisation for 2022-23 amounted to Rs 7300 crores and is projected to reach Rs 10000 crores for the current financial year. She apprised the audience about the department’s endeavors towards augmenting revenue.

She elucidated that they routinely perform data analysis to identify instances of tax evasion and non-compliance. She further expounded that they undertake trend analysis with an emphasis on hand-holding and addressing genuine concerns related to GST and its provisions, as well as assisting in return filing to maintain proper and timely flow of input tax credit.

A technical session on various aspects of GST was organized in which academicians from IMPARD Jammu, Dr Reva Sharma, Faculty from IIT Jammu Prof Manoj Aggarwal, NACIN Deputy DIrector NACIBN Mr varun soni, and Assistant Director NACIN Mr B S Khara spoke about new amendments and notifications in GST ACT 2017.

During the session, an interactive session was held with various Stakeholders of Jammu division where Senior Vice President CCI Anil Gupta, president Federation of Industries, Lalit Mahajan, President PHDCCI, Rahul Sahai, representative from PHDCCI Shivang Mahajan, representative from CII, Neeraj Anand, president of Traders Federation Jammu appreciated the working of GST department and requested to hold such sessions in future as well.