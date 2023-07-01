Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 1: Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti today requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud for an early hearing on case related to Article 370 which is pending before Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of India is currently on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir and delivered the inaugural address at 19th All India Legal Services Authorities meeting in Srinagar on Friday

” We welcome CJI to Jammu and Kashmir and want to remind him of Article 370 and the commitment of the people of the country to maintain the special status of J&K under the constitutional provisions when the Muslim majority region joined hands with India without any compulsion,” Mehbooba Mufti said while talking to reporters in Rajouri today.

Click here to watch video

She requested the Chilef Justice Chandrachud to ensure an early hearing of the petition on Article 370 which is pending before apex court for the last four years. She also requested the CJI to look into the issue of detention of innocent Kashmiri youth in different jails of country. They should be released as they are innocent, she maintained.

Earlier, in a tweet Mehbooba said, “Article 370 is a constitutional commitment of this nation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K acceded to India out of choice and not compulsion. Then why is it being deprived of basic fundamental rights and guarantees given by the Constitution itself. I earnestly hope your presence throws light upon these pressing issues.”

Mehbooba Mufti was in Rajouri to offer condolences on the death of a famous Sufi Saint Baji Muzaffar Hussain Shah of Kalakote.