BPCL declares Jammu as Zero Cash LPG City

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: To ensure trust and transparency among LPG consumers, Bharatgas division of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has declared Jammu City as Zero Cash LPG City i.e. all customers shall be encouraged to do 100% digital transactions for booking LPG cylinders and no LPG staff will insist for cash payment.

The declaration was made by higher officials of BPCL and Bharatgas during an event held, here today. This event has been launched all across Northern Region by Ranjan Nair, Head LPG North. State Head PSO Mainak Mukherjee, Territory Manager Sandeep Kumar Raina and Manager Sales Naveen Kumar participated in the event which was attended by distributors across Northern Region.

LPG distributors shall communicate the same to consumers through various means and empower 100% their LPG Delivery Boys with Universal QR Codes for all major portals like Gpay, PayTM, Amazon etc to enroll both Post Paid and Pre Paid consumers. This will ensure complete transparency that no consumer is overcharged than the invoiced amount.

Jammu Distributor representatives and delivery boys from M/s Tawi Gas, M/s Shiva Gas, M/s Manhas Bharat Gas, M/s Maa Vaishno Devi Bharatgas and M/s Om Sai Bharatgas were present and made commitment to ensure 100% transparency and trust by going 100% digital, making Jammu City for Bharatgas consumers a Zero Cash LPG City, further strengthening the vision of Digital India.