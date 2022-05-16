Centre to train 20,000 J&K officials in grievance redressal: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 16 : Centre will train 20,000 Jammu & Kashmir Govt officials in grievance redressal and the task will be undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms, Union Ministry of Personnel.

This was announced here today by Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, while inaugurating a two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer – Through Administrative Reforms” at SKICC.

The Regional Conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel,Govt of India in collaboration with UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The conference is being held in the backdrop of replication of good governance practices in Union Territory of J&K. Sixteen PM Awardees present their innovations in the 2 day event.

In his address Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the top priority in bringing the overall development in J&K UT. “Prime Minister’s objective scientific approach even in designing, structuring and planning in administrative reforms has worked to a great benefit as it is based on very objective parameters,” he said.

Citing examples of Baramulla and Kupwara being under the Aspirational District Program (ADP) he lauded the Central Government’s such initiative which he called dynamic in approach based on real time evaluation.

Speaking during the meeting, Union Minister said that Central Government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all. He said that ADP closely focuses on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the developmental economy.

Talking about reforms in governance he said that it becomes imperative to reform rules that have become obsolete over time. Keeping pace with the contemporary time is the need of the hour. Such reforms are an example of minimum government and maximum governance and reform perform and transform slogan, he said.

These are not only governance reforms which are being spoken about but also huge social reforms which are meant to carry India on the path to become a part of the global world.

During the two-day event, presentations are being made on priority programs from the Prime Awards for Excellence In Public Administration, 2021; Promoting “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan; Promoting excellence In sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme; Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana; Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme; Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention (District/Others) and Innovations (Centre, State and Districts). One Session is also on the theme “Improving e-Service Delivery in J&K.”

The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level. This is being enabled by use of digital technology, pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, entailing Government process Re-Engineering, Universal access to e-services, excellence in digital Initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.