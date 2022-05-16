Khushboo steals show as JKCA B2, B1 script wins in Kashmir

*Sheena, Neemami win hearts as teams A2, A5 log victories in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, May 16: Khushboo Aftab was at her murderous attack to guide JKCA B2 team to a big win over JKCA B3 in Kashmir province, while Sheena Saraf and Neemami Slathia displayed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up brilliant fifties and win hearts of cricket enthusiasts in Jammu, today.

A total of four matches were played today, with 2 in each province.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B2 defeated B3 in any easy contest by a huge margin of 152 runs.

Winning the toss and batting first, B2 scored a mammoth total of 208 runs losing all their wickets in the process. Khushboo was at her butchering best, scoring magnificent 82 runs, while Iqra and Iram contributed 21 runs each. Hareem was the pick of the bowlers for B3 team, who took 4 wickets, while Shaheen bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, B3 bundled out for a meagre total of 56 runs, thus lost the match by a big margin of 152 runs. Shaheena top scored with 21 runs. For JKCA B3, Rafia captured 4 wickets and Khushboo claimed 3 wickets each for B4 team.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-B, electing to bat first JKCA B1 scored a modest total of 125 runs. Afreen top scored with unbeaten 30 runs, while Nusrat Irshad contributed 20 runs to the total. For JKCA B5, Aabroo was the wrecker-in-chief, who captured 5 wickets, while Nusrat claimed 3 wickets.

In reply, team B5 bundled out for a paltry total of 90 runs thus lost the match by 25 runs. Nidda Habeeb and Ulfat Jan contributed 24 runs each. For B2, Mahroofa took 5 wickets and Khushboo claimed 4 wickets.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A2 got the better of team A3 by 5 wickets.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A3 scored 138 runs in 34.2 overs. Opening batter Sheena played a brilliant innings of 62 runs off 84 balls. For A2, Kritika bagged 3 wickets, while Mehak Slathia took 2 wickets.

In reply, team A2 chased the target by losing 5 wickets. Vanshika top scored with 44 runs off 81 balls. Tanu took 2 wickets for JKCA A3.

At Country Stadium Gharota, team A5 prevailed over A2 by 15 runs. Batting first, A5 scored 188 runs. Neemami top scored with brilliant 65 runs. Divyanshi and Anu Sharma also contributed 27 and 23 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Riyanshu and Sheetal took 3 wickets each.

In reply, JKCA team A4 managed to score 147 runs and lose the match by 41 runs. Shambhavi top scored with 25 runs. For team A5, Sania and Neemami took 3 wickets each.

CAC Members Abdul Qayoom and Roopali Slathia alongwith Chief Senior Selector Surabhi Dadheechi and Selectors Pratibha, Payal, Madhu and Masrat supervised the matches in twin divisions.

The Organising Committee for Jammu province included Sandeep Singh Sunny, Veemarsh Kaw, Mohit Puri and Surekha Devi, while the Organising Committee for Kashmir province included Zahoor Sofi, Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Huwaid Ronga and Tasaduq Rashid.