Buddha Purnima celebrated with great enthusiasm in J&K, Ladakh

*Religious procession taken out in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/LEH, May 16: Buddha Purnima was celebrated with great enthusiasm, gaiety and fervor across the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

To mark the auspicious occasion of 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebration, thousands of people congregated at historical Pologround. The main event was the religious procession known as “Bhumskor” in which people in large numbers carrying sacred books went around Leh town. Hundreds of school children representing different school also participated in the procession which commenced from Chowkhang Vihara via Namgyal Tsemo to culminate at Pologround.

Head Lama of the Drikung Kargyut sect Drikung Chetsang Rinpoche was chief guest on the occasion while Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur was guest of honor on the occasion. Drikung Rinpochey in his speech stressed upon practicing love, compassion especially in today’s era and he urged to focus more on social work to help others.

LG Mathur in his speech informed about various proposed initiatives by the Administration along with Hill Council, Leh such as drinking water, toilets and parking facilities at monasteries. He also informed about the plans to set up museums at monasteries such as Phyang and Spituk. He shared about efforts being made to plant juniper trees in monasteries in Ladakh for their usage in various religious rituals. He further shared that the objective of the juniper plantation drive is to increase green cover and develop a sacred grove in the monasteries.

Chairman LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Executive Councillors LAHDC Leh- Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Ghulam Mehdi, president LBA Thupstan Chhewang, president All India Gonpa Association Ven Shedup Chamba, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof SK Mehta, SSP Leh PD Nitya, monks from different monasteries, school students and members of religious organizations were present during the event.

Department of Buddhist Studies, University of Jammu (JU) in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas J&K, Bharat- Tibet Sangh and Haloti Gompa Welfare Society Kishtwar celebrated Buddha Purnima. The program started with a welcome address by Prof Shohab Inayat Malik, HoD Buddhist Studies JU).

The distinguished speakers including Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, Dr Chhering, Tandup, Dr Pardeep Goyal and Dr Kuldeep Sharma talked about the important teaching of the Buddha i.e. Four Noble Truths, Eightfold path, Brahamvihara, etc.

Earlier the function started with the lighting of the traditional lamp following which floral tributes were paid to Buddha amidst prayer in Pali by the students and scholars of the Department.

Former Minister Sat Sharma along with Corporator of Ward 41 Sanjay Baru paid tributes to Lord Gautam Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in a programme organised by Dr.Jeet Bazal at Budh Temple, Colonel Colony, Ward 41. A Pooja was performed in the presence of a large number of people where the works of Lord Buddha were remembered

BJP district general secretary Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Angrez Singh, Sandeep Radhey and other citizens were also present on the occasion.

All Jammu Kashmir Buddha Mission Society Jammu celebrated Buddha Purnima under the president ship K K Digra. Early morning the members from Leh-Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu gathered at Talab Tillo branch of the Society to celebrate Buddha Day or Vesak Buddha Jayanti. All the members prayed and sung Buddha Banadana. Prominent among those present were Rattan Chand (general secretary), Tilak Raj (vice president), Hari Chand, Vijay Digra, Major Singh and Ram Pal.

Dalit OBC Minority (DOM), a wing of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organizations celebrated Buddha Purnima at Ambedkar Chowk, Jammu. People from all faiths joined the celebration. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and others came together to garland the statue of Buddha and offer prayers. RK Kalsotra, chairperson DOM and president of the Confederation, said that Buddha’s message of tolerance, unity, brotherhood and fraternity became more relevant in today’s world when these fabrics are being destroyed.

Bhagat Mahasabha J&K unit celebrated Buddha Purnima with fervour at Tomal (Anand Nagar), Jammu. Prominent followers of Mahatama Buddh and office bearers of state and block bodies of the Sabha participated in the celebration. Mahinder Bhagat (president, Bhagat Mahasabha J&K unit) urged the people to follow the path of truth and non violence shown by Mahatama Buddh.