Central Services officer Shakeel Maqbool deputed to the UT of J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: An ICAS officer of 2014 batch, Shakeel Maqbool has been cleared by MHA for rendering his services in the UT Govt of J&K on deputation for a period of three years.

Shakeel has rendered a meritorious service for nearly 7 years in the Government of India. He has earlier served in various capacities in the CBDT, CBEC and Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

He has been credited for playing a central role in the roll out of Public Financial Manangement system (PFMS)in J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and other states that he has held charge of.

The PFMS system has lead to increased efficiency and transparency in implementation of Central schemes enabling huge savings to public exchequer. Currently he is posted as Director, PFMS for J&K, Himachal and Chandigarh.

Hailing from Chadoora Budgam, Shakeel Maqbool has a degree in Computer Science from NIT Srinagar and has also served as Lecturer (Department of Technical Education) in the Government of J&K before qualifying for UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2013 in which he was allocated Indian Civil Accounts Service.

It is pertinent to mention that there are many local officers posted in J&K from different Central Service cadres and most of them are functioning as head of the offices like Qazi Salman (Director DD News), Shakil Ahmad Ganai (Dy Director Investigation, Income Tax), Syed Junaid Aadil (Deputy Commissioner Income Tax), Saqib Yousuf Yatoo (Chief Area manager, Northern Railways), Haamid Bukhari (ROC Srinagar & Official Liquidator attached to High Court of J&K & Ladakh).

The deputation of Officers from Central Services to the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh is due to shortage of All India Service officers in this cadre. This process began earlier this year with the posting of many central service officers like Mr Ranjan Prakash Thakur (Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department), Mr Alok Kumar (Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports), Ms. Ankita Kar (Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Development Company and MD/CEO, Jammu/Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation), Mr Raja Yaqoob Farooq (Additional Secretary to the Government & MD Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation), Mr Vivekanand Rai (Director Tourism Jammu), Mr Bashir Ahmad Bhat (VC Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) etc. Likewise several officers were posted in the UT of Ladakh too like Dr Iftikhar Ahmad ( Additional Secretary and Managing Director National Health Mission), Mr Safdar (Director Finance) etc.

Besides the officers from Central officers, All India Service Officers from other state cadres have also also been cleared for deputation to the UT Government of J&K. (Agencies)