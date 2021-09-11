Atal Dulloo nominated Director on Board of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation

JAMMU, Sep 9: Jammu Government on Saturday nominated Atal Dulloo (IAS), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, as Director on the Board of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation in place of Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS).

The order has been passed by the government in exercise of powers vested in it under Section 10 (a) of the Financial Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2000. (Agencies)