Gujjar-Bakerwals To Get Rights Under Forest Rights Act, Transit Camps: J&K LG

Srinagar, Sep 11: Announcing to hand over rights under Forest Rights Act to Gujjar and Bakerwals, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the government has decided to develop transit accommodation at eight places at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore for them.

Tribal Bhavans will also come up at Jammu, Srinagar and Rajouri besides 1500 mini sheep farms, 16 milk villages will also be set up for Gujjar and Bakerwals, Lt Governor said.

He said today interacted with a delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal Community along with members of the Gaddi-Sippi Community.

With the commitment of social equality, we have taken a slew of decisions in the last few months to bestow the due rights to all tribal communities, he said.

He said for the 1st time in history of J&K, Government on Monday will roll out handing over of rights under Forest Rights Act. To implement an overarching plan for development of tribal communities, a 2-month long survey has been conducted for effective policy making based on ground realities.

He said the UT government has decided to develop transit accommodations at 8 places at an estimated cost of Rs 28 cr for accommodating seasonal transitory population. Besides provisions for medical camps, animal yards. Tribal Bhavans to come up at Jammu, Srinagar and Rajouri.

Mr Sinha said for the sustainable livelihood of tribal youth, we have decided to establish 1500 mini sheep farms,besides setting up 16 milk villages worth Rs 16 crores.Further,500 youth initially will be linked to specialised skill development programmes such as Commercial Pilots and Management.

He said scholarships worth Rs 30 crore has been given to tribal children; this year 42,000 additional children will be provided with this scholarship. He said 1521 Seasonal Schools for Migratory Children, besides 2 Residential Schools on Migratory Route and 8000 tablets for 7th & 8th-grade students.

The tribal communities are getting rights over minor forest produce. The UT in coordination with TRIFED will establish infrastructure for collection, value addition, packaging and distribution. To empower the youth and women a cluster of 15 tribal SHGs will be established.