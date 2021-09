Driver dies after truck falls into gorge on Srinagar-Kargil road

Srinagar, Sep 11: A driver was killed when his truck fell into a deep gorge on Srinagar-Kargil road on Saturday, official sources said.

They said a truck on way to Srinagar from Kargil in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh to Srinagar skidded off the road at Zojila and fell into a deep gorge. However, rescue operation was immediately launched, they said adding the driver identified as Feroz Ahmad Khanday had died instantly.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (Agencies)