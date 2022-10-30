Brahman Sahba celebrates birth anniversary of Pt Prem Nath Dogra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Parade Jammu today celebrated birth anniversary of Duggar Rattan Late Pt Prem Nath Dogra in the Sabha Bhavan under the chairmanship of Ved Parkash Sharma, president of the Sabha

The function was attended by representatives of all the Biradaries across Jammu Province. The chief guest and guest of honor were Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma and Deputy Mayor B S Baloria, respectively. Chander Mohan Gupta, Ex – Mayor and Purnima Sharma, Ex – Dy Mayor were also present in the function, which was attended by some prominent social workers, public representatives, literary personalities, Doctors, poets, writers and Corporators of JMC.

During the programme, a resolution was moved by Ex – DC B S Jamwal and seconded by Murari Lal and Soujanya Sharma for seeking Bharat Rattan award to Late Pt Prem Nath Dogra posthumously for his distinguished services in keeping the J&K State united after partition of the country. This resolution was unanimously adopted by raising of hands by the audience.

On the occasion, Pt Prem Nath Dogra Gorav Award was conferred upon Rajinder Sharma, B S Baloria, Chander Mohan Gupta, Purnima Sharma, Padam Shree Shiv Nirmohi, Kewal Krishan Shakir, Usha Kiran Kiran, Kusum Sharma Antra, Rajesh Baru, Dr K C Sharma, Subash Shastri, Ex-DC B S Jamwal, Dr Rakesh Sharma, Ashu Sharma, Parshotam Didichi, President Chamber of Commerce Arun Gupta, President Bar Association Jammu, Mohinder Bhardwaj, Sat Paul Sharma Secretary Red Cross, Pragun Raina, Rudar Gupta, President Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Pradhan Mahajan Sabha, President Sarafa Association, President Masha Sadhar Sabha, President Sant Kabir Sabha, President Ravi Dass Sabha, President of Brahman Sabha Hiranagar, Kathua, Akhnoor, Rajouri, Rural Samba, Kishtwar, Basholi, Reasi, Bhardwaj, Anil Mashoom President Sanatan Dharam Natak Samaj Jammu, President Brahman Sabha Ramban, Poonch, Keshav Rajput Sabha, SSP Traffic Jammu Koushal Sharma, Dogra Khatri Sabha, Chairman, Dogra Brahaman Pratinidhi Sabha Parshotam Sharma, Parmod Kapahi, and others.

The stage was managed by Chander Mohan Sharma , a senior BJP leader and President of Tawi Andolan.

Pt V M Magotra, N C Sharma, M L Sharma, Satya Nand Sharma Jagan Nath, M L Padha, Gurdas Sharma, Brita Ram, Ritiz Khajuria (Anku), Rajesh Budgotra, K L Sharma, Prem Balotra, Ramesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Raman Sharma and Ravi Kumar were among those present in the function.