`Nagar-Kirtan’ on Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 30: The Sikh community members took out an impressive traditional `Nagar- Kirtan’ in Udhampur City today in view of upcoming 554th `Parkash Utsav’ of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

During `Nagar- Kirtan’, youths exhibited the martial arts. Sikh Sangat including women and youths in large number participated in the impressive Nagar Kirtan which after passing through Ram Nagar Chowk, Hospital Road, Sailian Talab, Chabutra Bazar, Main Bazaar and streets of the town and later culminated at Gurdwara Singh Sahba.

Panj Piyare of the Guru were fully decorated in traditional attire were seen leading the religious procession. The town was also decorated and people had arranged stalls of fruits, sweets and sweet water for Sangat at many places.

Sangat recited the `Bajan-Kirtan’ and also distributed Prashad among the public.