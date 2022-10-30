Shailendra takes part in B2V4 activities in Patrara panchayat of Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 30: As part of Government’s unique initiative ‘Back to Village’ program Phase IV, multifarious activities are being organised across the border district of Rajouri with special focus on taking administration to the doorsteps of rural masses.

On first day of the second phase of the program, Principal Secretary, PWD (R&B), Shailendra Kumar, today visited Patrara panchayat of Rajouri district as Visiting Officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Village Patrara is being developed under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana with implementation of several Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Officers who were present during the event included DDC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; DDC Member Sunderbani, Rajinder Sharma; BDC Sunderbani, Arun Sharma; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ACD, Vijay Kumar; DMO, Naseeb Bajrang and officials of different departments.

During his visit, the Visiting Officer inspected stalls set up by different departments at the venue depicting various schemes and programs being implemented in the district.

Shailendra Kumar, while interacting with the people and PRI representatives, listened to their grievances and demands of their respective areas including augmentation of water and power supply, improvement in health and education system, better road connectivity etcetera.

Various issues raised during the event included implementation of Ladli Beti scheme, construction of roads from Hathal to Bhatathara and from Hathal to Bagnotigala, scarcity of water, shortage of electric wires and poles etc.

The visiting officer assured the participants that all their issues and concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities for an early redressal.

He also reviewed implementation of various welfare schemes and programs launched by the government in the panchayat. He asked the officers to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reaches to each beneficiary of the panchayat.

Shailendra Kumar also interacted with the members of Pani Samitis and urged upon them to work with added zeal for successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective areas.

Saying that the government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to ensure all round and holistic development of rural areas, he said that a number of measures are being taken up in this regard.

Referring to scores of self employment generation schemes and programs, he asked the officers to educate the unemployed and educated youth about these schemes and motivate them to avail the benefits of the same.

On being apprised that the youth club in panchayat Patrara has been constituted but is not active, the visiting officer asked the concerned officer to make the youth club active at the earliest.

Later, Principal Secretary distributed land passbooks among landowners and facilitated girls with kits under BBBP.