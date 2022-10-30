BJP Govt treating J&K as workshop: Harsh Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Alleging breakdown of politico-constitutional apparatus of the J&K state post its re-organization and division into two UTs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today sought the restoration of statehood and holding of Assembly elections at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here today, former minister Harsh Dev Singh (chairman, AAP J&K Co-ordination Committee) said that the BJP regime appeared to be testing the patience of the people of the erstwhile princely state. New laws were being enacted for J&K on regular basis by ‘babus’ in the centre and implemented in J&K without any Legislative nod through the aegis of Home Ministry by taking recourse to J&K Re-organization Act, he added.

“The people were subjected to most unpopular rule of outside bureaucrats who lacked even the basic knowledge of the problems of the common masses and had hardly any connect with the people. And the BJP which had been voted to power in the centre continued to use J&K as a workshop holding newer experiments each day deliriously unmindful of the abyss to which it had thrown the people of the new UT,” asserted Singh.

The former minister said that with justice remaining elusive and the Government being run on the whims and fancies of helmsmen, it was not the rule of law that prevailed in J&K but the law of the Ruler And in the process, the common man of J&K was being crushed and tormented under the feet by a highly impudent and authoritarian BJP Government”, said Singh. He said that under the prevailing circumstances, it was AAP alone which was emerging as a ray of hope for J&K people.

Prominent among those who participated in the press conference include Masood Andrabi, Hakim Arif Ali, Gagan Pratap Singh, Rampaul Bhagat, Hamid Ishfaq, Wishav Dev Singh, Harun Khan, Raj Kumar, Mohit Mankotia, Mohinder Singh, Dhrumil Dhruv, Kapoor Raja, Bhanu Pratap and Raj Pratap Singh.