CS distributes appointment letters among newly appointed candidates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: A ceremonial function on account of Rozgar Mela was today held at Convention Centre Jammu where the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected by the J&K Services Selection Board.

On the occasion, a video message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was also played. In the message the Prime Minister said that youth have pivotal role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Principal Secretary Information & HED; Comm Secretary Labour & Employment; Commissioner Secretary Forests; Commissioner Secretary Revenue; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Secretary, GAD distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected in various Government departments by the recruitment board.

Chief Secretary said the priority of the J&K Government is to ensure transparent recruitment process and these appointments were done with full transparency in a fast track manner. “Our priority is to ensure that not a single person is favoured in terms of securing government jobs” he said. The era of backdoor appointments into Government jobs has ended, he maintained.

He also said that the process of verifications which earlier took months is now completed online within days. He said that in J&K’s history maximum recruitments had been done in last two years in which recruitment for over 30000 posts has been made since 2019. He said that creation of new vacancies in the Government departments is also in progress.

Speaking about the ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’, the Chief Secretary said that the scheme has been launched to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. He pointed out that for Back to Village Phase-4 (B2V4) the officers have been directed to aware the people about the scheme so that they can apply for starting their own enterprises. He said our target is to provide employment to 10 lakh youth under SwarozgarYojna. He urged people to come forward and avail the benefits of the scheme and become job givers instead job seekers.

These candidates have been appointed on different posts in GAD, Skill Development Department, Labour Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Finance, and School Education Departments.