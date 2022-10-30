PM made J&K “hub of tourism”: Tarun Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: BJP national general secretary and in charge Kashmir Affairs, Tarun Chugh today said that J&K has emerged “hub of tourism” due to PM Modi’s ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas’ initiative.

The BJP leader was talking to reporters at party headquarters here in Srinagar where several party leaders and workers had assembled to listen PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

The BJP national general secretary claimed that J&K has emerged “hub of tourism” due to PM Modi’s people friendly initiatives. “Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas made Jammu and Kashmir hub of tourism. This season Kashmir witnessed record breaking tourist footfall that led to the economical boost in the region and provided bulk of opportunities to unemployed youth who had been exploited brutally by past government for cheap political gains”, Tarun Chugh asserted.

While praising PM Modi’s efforts for bringing normalcy back to Kashmir, the BJP leader said “The regional political parties had made Article 370 as a shield to hide their wrongdoings they committed in past seven decades, however PM Modi freed J&K from the clutches of Article 370 & 35(A) on August 5, 2019 and provided an atmosphere to suppressed people to taste the essence of democracy at grassroot level”, the BJP leader said.

He at the occasion congratulated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for broadcasting Mann Ki Baat programme on air meant to apprise countrymen about the achievements BJP Government did and the initiatives taken up for the upliftment of every section of the society.

He added, “I’m very much glad today to see that large number of people in Srinagar are listening Mann Ki Baat with curiousity who have pinned hope on the leadership of PM Modi.