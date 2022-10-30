BJP only hope for Pasmanda Samaj, Tribals: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, MP Rajya Sabha today stressed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only hope for the Pasmanda Samaj and Tribals which can uplift their status and lead them to socio-political and economic prosperity.

He said that Narendra Modi is only Prime Minister whose Government has sanction Rs five crore scholarships for the minority community and launched schemes like Hunar Haath, Shadi Shagun etc.

Addressing a massive gathering of Pasmanda Samaj and Gujjars organized by ex-Sarpanch, Mohammad Alam at Duggiya, Bhatindi here, Er. Gulam Ali Khatana said that Gujjars, Bakkerwals have been exploited by various political parties for last 70 years without doing anything concrete for the upliftment of their socio-economic status. “Only a few select families have benefitted by aligning with these parties by selling the interests of the community, said Er. Khatana, adding this is for the first time that PM Modi led Government has ensured that the benefits of the schemes for Tribal community reach to the bottom.”

He said that lot still needs to be done for their welfare as Tribal community has remained voiceless for many decades. “I will leave no stone unturned to raise the voice of the Pasmanda Samaj and the Tribal community in the Upper House as a member. He said that Forest Rights Act, schemes for Tribal, Pasmanda Samaj welfare and minority welfare are path breaking initiatives of the present Government and its benefits must reach the deserving and he will ensure its proper implementation.

Prominent among others who spoke were included Said Mohammad, Puttu Dodhi Gujjar Association, Talib Hussain, senior Bakkerwal leader, Ali Mohammad Chechi, Intelectual Gujjar Sabha, Haji Noor Hussain, Haji Mohammad Hussain, BJP leaders, Pushvinder Charak, Ashok Kumar and Bashir Hussain Sarpanch.

Others present include Mantaz Ahmed, Panches Sham Din, Sadiq Rafiq Ahmed, Liyakat Hussain, and Waseem Choudhary.