BJP betrayed Jammu mandate: PCC chief

*Bhalla asks PM to fulfill promise with PoJK DPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that BJP misused the mandate of Jammu, abolished the identity of people and their rights besides exploiting each and every section by its `Jumlebaazi’.

Addressing a convention of PoJK displaced people organised by Refugee Cell at Bhour Camp in RS Pura today, Wani asked as to why the BJP Governments at the Centre and in the state reduced the one-time settlement of PoK refugees to a paltry Rs 5.5 lakh per family instead of the recommended Rs 25 lakh per family by the Congress-led government and endorsed and enhanced to Rs 30 lakh. He said BJP has lost confidence of the people of Jammu.

Slamming the BJP, he said that the ruling BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is the first and the last political catastrophe. He further said that Jammu cannot move forward with this baggage anymore. “The next assembly elections will not only prove waterloo for the BJP but will witness the people’s power of rejection with contempt in an immense measure,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, he even said that this party has been betraying the people of Jammu and exploiting them as a commodity. “The BJP has lost the confidence of Jammu by betraying the people and exploiting them. BJP snatched our identity, status and rights besides unprecedented price hike and record unemployment,” he asserted.

JKPCC chief said that equipped with high degree of public good-will and robust booth level cadre, Congress will emerge with flying colours and serve the people and steering J&K to peace, progress and development. He slammed BJP for twisting the statistics and said this spoke of its fear and frustration in the wake of imminent rejection by the people of Jammu & Kashmir. In their enthusiasm, he added, the BJP leaders were forgetting that they have been rejected by people of J&K.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla charged the BJP Government with failure to address all the outstanding issues of the refugees from PoK. “The present Government is not serious to address their long pending issues of PoK refugees,” he said and reminded that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jammu before the Assembly elections in 2014, had assured the PoK displaced persons that their issues would be addressed and they must wait for the same. Bhalla said the Government should re-examine the one-time package that was sent to the Centre by the previous Government and take a decision on it. He asked the DPs to keep full faith in Congress, which will provide them justice.

Regarding their other issues like updating records, registration of left out families, ownership rights, reservation of their wards for getting admission in Government institutions, according backward status to them, Bhalla said that Government should examine these issues afresh and take appropriate steps to address the same.

Senior party leaders Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Satish Sharma, Pawan Raina also addressed the gathering. The program was organized by JKPCC Refugee Cell Chairman Amrit Bali and prominent among those present included- Dwarka Choudhary, Jatin Vashisht, Rittu Choudhary, Pritam Singh, Rajinder Singh Randhawa, Sandeep Dogra, Rajinder Singh, Pardeep Bhalla and others.