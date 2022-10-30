Apni Party will ensure dignified future for J&K people: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari urged the party leaders and senior workers to enhance public outreach in order to make people aware of the party’s agenda and vision for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the masses should be well aware of the fact that Apni Party stands for the prosperous future of the people of this land.

Addressing the party workers’ meeting at Sheshgari Mohalla of Hyderpora in Srinagar on Sunday, Bukhari expressed his satisfaction with the people’s response to the party’s ongoing public outreach campaign.

He said, “It is pleasant to see that people throng our rallies in every part of Jammu and Kashmir, and we see new joining almost every day in various areas of the Union Territory (UT). People have faith in Apni Party’s unambiguous agenda and policies.”

However, he urged party leaders and senior workers to enhance their public outreach activities. He said, “You must understand ours is a party of masses. Thus, we are supposed to be connected with our people in each and every part of J&K. Therefore, you should enhance your political activities and public outreach and keep yourself available to serve the people in your respective areas.”

Bukhari asked the party cadre to keep identifying and highlighting the public issues in their respective areas so that these public issues could be brought to the notice of the concerned officials for quick redressal.

“People expect us to help resolve public issues and grievances and we must always be available to fulfill their expectations because our key agenda is to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of J&K,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bukhari presided over a meeting of the leaders and senior workers from the Lal Chowk constituency. Certain party issues were discussed in this meeting and a strategy was chalked out to strengthen the party cadre further in the constituency.

Party’s state secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, senior leaders Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Mohammad Ashraf Dar and Mohammad Saleem Bhat were also present in the meeting.