Book on Environmental Sciences released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: A book on Environmental Sciences was released here today.

The book was released in the presence of Surinder Choudhary Former MLC, Additional SP Nowshera, Chairman BDC Nowshera, Chairman MC Nowshera, SHO Nowshera and other prominent citizens of Nowshera.

One of the authors of the book namely Bharti Sharma was also present on the occasion.

The book is a practical manual for UG and PG students of Environmental Sciences.

The book is authored by many reputed Environmental Biologists namely Dr Rakesh Atri, University of Jammu, Dr Sudeep Shukla, Uttar Pradesh, R Sharma and Dr Mamta Bhat, BGSB University, Rajouri.

The book was appreciated by one and all present on the occasion and encouraged Bharti Sharma to continue such endeavours in future also.