Bus service to religious places demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: Jammu Kashmir Tourist Trade People Federation and Jammu Kashmir Religious Tourism and Heritage (JKRTH) have demanded bus service to different religious places in Jammu region.

In a press conference here today Mahesh Chander Padha, founder member of the Federation along with JKRTH cultural chairman, Mahant Rajesh Bittu said that bus service to Sukrala Mata shrine is a good step by J&K Government to promote tourism activities.

Padha informed that J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has started the bus service from Panjtirthi in Jammu to Sukrala Mata shrine in Billawar and the bus daily leaves from Panjtirthi for Sukrala at 7 am.

“It was an old pending demand of the people which has been fulfilled now by the Government,” Padha told reporters.

Mahant Rajesh Bittu said: “We should now focus on other religious place.”

He said, by next week they shall organize a programme ‘Ek Shaam Kana K Naam’ in Jagti after which a programme at Mubarak Mandi will be organised.