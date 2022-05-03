Indo-Pak troops exchange sweets on Eid at various places in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: Indo-Pak troops today exchanged sweets on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as International Border (IB) in Jammu region on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Army personnel of India and Pakistan met at various cross-LoC points in Rajouri and Poonch districts and exchanged sweets to celebrate Eid festival.

Click here to watch video

The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu region on the occasion of Eid.

“The troops of BSF & Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion Eid at various BOPs along IB under Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere”, DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

The exchange of sweets was done all along the border outposts (BoPs) in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, he said.

The BSF offered the sweets to the Rangers and the latter also reciprocated the BSF’s gesture by offering sweets, DIG said.

“The BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere while dominating the border effectively,” Sandhu said.

Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both the forces, he said.

The BSF guards around 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and up to Gujarat on India’s western flank.

Sweets were also exchanged between Pak Rangers and BSF on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Attari-Wagah joint check post along the IB in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

Similar exchange of sweets was done between the BSF and its eastern counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), at several points across the front.