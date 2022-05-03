DC briefs media about Jammu heritage festival

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 3: With the aim to boost the local culture and tourism in district Udhampur, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Udhampur is going to organise Jammu Heritage Festival on May 5, 2022 at historically famous Ramnagar Fort of district Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib in a press conference here informed that Ramnagar fort is one of the famous historical resort of the J&K UT and there is a need to attract more and more tourists to this place during all seasons.

She added that every possible efforts would be made to boost the tourism in the area for the overall development of the area. She reiterated that district Administration Udhampur is trying to institutionalize the event on annual basis so that more and more tourists can be attracted to this scenic area of Udhampur district.

She also briefed the media about the activities that shall be conducted by the Tourism development.

The DC informed that during the day long Jammu heritage festival, several events will be conducted which included Heritage walk, Heritage Exhibition, Dogri folk dances, Celebrity performances, food and departmental stalls, Storytelling, Sufi singing performance, Rap battle, Beat boxing, live rock band, Academy of unity, Poetry recital, Classical dance fusion, Dogri folk dance etc. The DC appealed all the stakeholders to jointly celebrate this Jammu heritage festival.