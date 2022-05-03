AISF constitutes new bodies

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 3: All India Students’ Federation (AISF) district council Ramban today constituted the Ramban tehsil and some school bodies in parts of the district, during a programme here at Batote.

The process of electing was followed, as per the rule and law of constitution of AISF. The Federation’s District President Ramban Singer Paramveer Singh announced Manju Devi as district vice president, Mavish Sheikh as district joint secretary. He also announced Balwant Raj as president and Raj Kumar as secretary for Government Higher Secondary School Batote. Tabassum was appointed as president, Mavish Jaan as secretary and Nazia Javid as vice president for Girls High School Batote.

While talking to media, Singh alleged that Education Department has totally failed to accomplish its accountability and give proper facilities to the Government schools, particularly in Girls High School Batote and Chori School in Sanasar.