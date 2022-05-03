Kavinder calls on Maharashtra Guv

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today met Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and discussed J&K’s roadmap to peace, progress and prosperity.

Kavinder, while having the threadbare discussion over the UT of J&K divulged about latest changes being witnessed in the UT as far as political scenario is concerned. He informed the Maharashtra Governor about the status of terrorism in the Valley. He made it clear that the security forces are on their job and terrorists are on run in the Valley.

The senior BJP leader asserted that it can be said that the terrorism is on last leg in J&K as security forces have tightened noose around the terror mongers and infiltration is also at all time low. He said that the change in strategy for tackling terrorism as envisaged by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has worked phenomenally and that is the reason behind terrorists running for life in Valley.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also discussed the initiatives taken by the local Government and the Central dispensation with regard to development of J&K especially in context with the investment and industrial growth. He said that people are upbeat over the recent developments in the UT of J&K as they had never seen such colossal progress in their entire lifetime.

Governor of Maharashtra appreciated the efforts of J&K BJP leadership for making the base to bring in peace and prosperity. He said that without the sincere efforts of local BJP leadership the Centre would not have been in a position to bring about the required changes.

The Governor of Maharashtra also enquired about the well being of senior BJP political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, he presented a Murti of Sidhivinayakji to Kavinder Gupta as a token of respect.