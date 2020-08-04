Blind murder case of pregnant girl worked out; boyfriend among 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 4: Banihal Police worked out blind murder case of a pregnant girl with the arrest of two persons including boyfriend of the deceased.

This was informed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman while interacting with media persons.

Divulging the details, SSP informed that on July 30 this year, a dead body of a lady identified as Shabina Bano, daughter of Bashir Ahmed Wani of Salar Wagan Nachiana Tehsil Banihal District Ramban was found under mysterious circumstances from Shankoot Dooligam area and was handed over to family members after conducting autopsy at SDH Banihal.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC was initiated by Banihal Police, SSP said, adding that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that the girl was having illicit relations with a person hailing from Kastigarh area of District Doda identified as Aashiq Hussain, son of Gul Mohammad Bhat and as a result she had also got pregnant. Another associate of Aashiq Hussain namely Nissar Ahmed Zoda, son nof Ghulam Hassan of Chanjioo Banihal was also having close relations with the deceased girl, SSP stated.

On getting pregnant, the deceased girl pressurized Aashiq Hussain for getting married, who in response told Nissar ahmed to get fetus aborted by approaching some medical experts which they failed and in an organized way conspired to murder the girl.

Aashiq Hussain murdered the girl on July 30 this year at upper Shankoot nallah and fled from the spot after concealing the weapon of offence and other belongings of the deceased girl near the place of occurrence, SSP maintained.

On these findings, the inquest proceeding was converted into a case registered under FIR Number 115/2020 under Section 302 and 376 IPC and other relevant sections of IPC against Nissar Ahmed Zoda and Aashiq Hussain Bhat, SSP added.

“Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation into the case is going on”, SSP stated.

Police team led by SHO Banihal Inspector Abid Bukhari solved the blind murder case and arrested the accused under the supervision of SDPO Banihal Ashish Gupta, Additional SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar and SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman.