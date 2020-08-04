Annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji culminates with immersion ceremonies

Mahant for continuance of Aarti telecast in future too

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Shri Amarnath Ji culminated today on the bank of river Lidder at Pahalgam with its last rituals ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’, ceremonies . Selected Sadhus participated in the Pujan due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a small gathering after the culmination ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji the custodian of holy mace of Lord Shiva and founder of Trust said that though our country is called a land of diversity, people belonging to almost every faith can be found in India wherein many religions coexist but annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji is unique as people from all walks of life in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to different sects and religions contribute to make it successful.

Mahant Deependra Giri Ji expressed his happiness over performing all the traditional rituals and ‘Pujan’ connected with annual pilgrimage at holy Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji on ‘Shravan-Purnima’ and other places on different occasions. It would be worth mentioning that holy Mace was airlifted to holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji for the second consecutive year.

Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, complimented Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu and Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for making the arrangements that made possible for him to carry out his religious obligations and preserving the age-old traditions in wake of the cancellation of annual pilgrimage due to COVID-19 pandemic, when asked to comment on the arrangements made by the Government for Chhari-Mubarak.