J&K Grievance portal integrated with Central portal: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: After Jammu & Kashmir having turned into a Union Territory, the Grievance Cell Portal of Jammu & Kashmir government, “Awaaz-e-Awam’, has been integrated with CPGRAMS Portal of the Department of Public Grievances in the Union Ministry of Personnel.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also In-charge Central Department of Public Grievances, while speaking at the online ceremony of the signing of tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (ARPG) with the Ministry of Defence and IIT Kanpur.

Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh blessed the occasion while Professor Ganesh represented IIT Kanpur.

Dr Jitendra Singh further elaborated that the integration of J&K’s Awaz-e-Awam portal with the Central CPGRAM Portal has been done to facilitate seamless transfer of grievances from the Central Government Portal to UT Government portal. Similarly, the reverse integration of J&K Government’s Awaz-e-Awam portal with CPGRAM portal has also been done to facilitate transfer of public grievances from the UT Government portal to the Central Government Portal.

He informed that early this year, the Department of Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, had also assisted the J&K Government in preparing a Dashboard for the UT’s “Awaz-e-Awam” Portal, which would in turn facilitate the classification of grievances under different heads.

Describing Public Grievance Cell as an important instrument of citizen participation in governance, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that when the Modi government came in 2014, the number of grievances/complaints being filed per year was just around 1.5 Lakh which has now gone upto 20 lakh per year. This, he said, has been possible because of prompt, time bound disposal of public grievances, which in turn has increased the confidence of the people to be more forthcoming in filing their complaints through CPGRAMS portal.

With the signing of MoU today, Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that the use of Artificial Intelligence with the technical support of IIT Kanpur will help us further improve our efficiency and reduce the disposal time of grievances. At the same time, this will also enable automatic filtering and screening of repetitive or multiple similar complaints.