LG calls for effective conservative measures to restore ecosystem of Dal Lake

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today held a meeting, through video conference, with the Committee of Experts (CoE) to discuss the modalities for taking effective conservative measures to restore the pristine glory of water bodies like Dal & Nageen.

A detailed deliberation was held on various important measures required to be undertaken for restoration, maintenance and preservation as well as all ancillary issues including securing the banks of the Dal Lake. A brief was also given on the present status of DPRs prepared for STPs.

The members of the Committee suggested that any planning and development in and around the Dal Lake has to be in consonance with the High Court directions and requirements satisfying the points raised in various deliberations of the Committee.

They also made several recommendations and suggestions pertaining to empowering the Vice Chairman of J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority for effective administration and better coordination.

The Lt Governor stressed on taking all the requisite measures to restore the ecosystem of Dal Lake and preserve its unique biodiversity. He further said that all the suggestions from the CoE would be incorporated in the future plan of restoration, preservation and maintenance of the lake.

Pertinently, pursuant to the directions of the Committee members, machinery was purchased from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for an amount of Rs 4 cr which includes barges and weed harvesters. In addition to it, aerial drone survey within 200 metres from the lake is under process to check illegal constructions. Purchase of Bio-digesters for 100 households and large sized Bio-digesters for 10 households each on Pilot Basis has been finalised with financial implications of Rs 3.50 cr.

The meeting was attended by members of the Committee of Expert (CoE) including Former MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Dr. E Sreedharan; Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr Nivedita P Haran; MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Dr Mangu Singh; M.C. Mehta, Environmentalist and other senior officers, through video conference.