Dr Jitendra interacts with BJYM leaders from Doda, Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 : Continuing with the online outreach programme in the wake of COVID pandemic and lockdown, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today held video conference interaction with the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from district Doda and district Kishtwar respectively.

On the eve of completion of one year of the constitutional and administrative change brought about in Jammu & Kashmir on 5th Aug 2019, Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the youth to educate the people about the change that had been witnessed during this time. He said, for the first time, their counterparts belonging to the Gurkha and Valmiki community will also be eligible to apply for jobs as per their qualification.

In district Doda, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the initiation of Khilani-Marmat-Sudhmahadev Highway project will open new avenues of employment as well revenue generation for the youth. Similarly, in Kishtwar, the two mega power projects, Pakkaldul and Kiru, will not only generate jobs, but will eventually help the entire region to become power surplus with 24 hours supply of electricity, he said.

Construction of the Medical College in Doda is nearing completion, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added that many youngsters, particularly girl students, who were earlier hesitant going out to other places for higher education, will now have the opportunity to receive professional training locally itself. He also referred to the new Degree Colleges in remote areas like Marmat and Kastigarh as well as Kendriya Vidyalayas in far-flung areas like Jodhpur, which will open new avenues for education .

National Institute of High Altitude Medicine in Bhaderwah and the Saffron Park in Kishtwar, said Dr Jitendra Singh, will not only cater to this region but to entire Jammu & Kashmir as well. These will be offering the youth the new opportunities of research, livelihood and scholarship, he said.

BJYM representatives also spelt out some of their immediate demands and issues before the Minister for which they were assured that all the points have been noted and will be followed up in course of time.

Ravinder Thakur District President BJYM Doda, Rocky Goswami District President Kishtwar and other office bearers of the two districts also placed their views during the meeting.