BJP’s proxy Govt neglected Majalta Block: Rattan Lal Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), criticized the BJP Government for neglecting rural areas in Udhampur, especially Majalta Block.

He made these remarks during meetings in support of NC-Congress Alliance candidate Sunil Verma for the Udhampur East Assembly Constituency.

Gupta accused the BJP’s Government of making false claims about development, saying rural Udhampur has seen little progress.

He highlighted poor infrastructure and the lack of basic amenities, such as a Trauma Center between Udhampur and Dhar, which leaves people vulnerable in emergencies.

Gupta also criticized the Government for ongoing power shortages and the rise in unemployment, adding that people in these areas feel abandoned.

He questioned why the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises made in the Sankalp Patra over the past ten years and argued that only the National Conference can address the issues in these neglected areas.

Gupta reiterated his party’s commitment to delivering on promises like free ration, monthly support for elderly women, jobs for youth, free LPG cylinders, and free education up to graduation.

Sunil Verma, the NC-Congress Alliance candidate, echoed these concerns, criticizing the Government for ignoring the struggles of rural people, while making fake claims of development.

He urged voters to support him for the equitable development of Udhampur East.

Other leaders like Vijay Lochan, Pardeep Bali, and Rakesh Singh Raka also encouraged people not to be misled by BJP’s promises and to vote for Sunil Verma.

Congress leader Om Parkash Sharma called on party members to work together to ensure Verma’s victory and to uphold the principles of secularism, democracy, and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, a large number of people from different parties, including BJP and Panthers Party, joined the National Conference in support of Verma.