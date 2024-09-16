Angel investment master class held at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: An insightful Angel investment master class was held at IIM Jammu today.

A statement said that the event, attended by prominent business leader and Chairman PHDCCI Jammu, aimed to foster a better understanding of Angel investments, promote entrepreneurship, and build a strong investment network in Jammu and Kashmir.

The session featured several key figures, including guest of honour Ruchika Gupta, Chairperson of FICCI FLO J&K and Ladakh and Dr Muqbil Burhan, Chairperson of CEISD.

Other notable speakers included Vivek Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer of CEISD, Suraj Malik (CA), Saurabh Jain (Investment Banker), and Tushar Gandotra, a founding member of the JK Angel Network.

The event was attended by several office bearers from PHDCCI, including Samar Dev Charak, Ashish Jain, and Raj Dua, as well as FICCI FLO members Varuna Anand and Varsha Bansal.

Leading CEOs from various business houses in Jammu and Kashmir, including Shantnu Gupta, Ankush Jain, Harpreet Anand, Archit Puri, and others, also participated in the program.

In his keynote address, Rahul Sahai praised Vivek Sharma from IIM Jammu for initiating the angel investment master class.

Sahai stressed the need for Jammu to develop a thriving angel investment ecosystem, noting that such networks are already well-established in other States but missing in Jammu and Kashmir.

“When Vivek Sharma shared this initiative with me, I immediately recognized its importance and supported it wholeheartedly. This is the need of the hour for our region,” Sahai said.

Sahai encouraged the attendees to explore angel investment, pointing out the potential rewards compared to traditional investments like stocks and real estate.

He urged the business community to spread awareness and help build a vibrant J&K Angel Network.