Punjabi writer Surinder Neer to get International Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Renowned Punjabi fiction writer of Jammu & Kashmir have been selected for the International Dhahan Prize- 2024 to be given to her during Award Ceremony being organized on 14th November at Vancouver, Canada.

This was announced by Dhahan Prize Committee in Canada. Three awards have been announced from the shortlist of seven works of fiction. Announcement of these awards have been drawn among the 54 admirable submissions in Punjabi (Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi) received this year from authors and publishers in India, Pakistan, USA and Canada.

Punjabi short stories collection, titled ‘Taboo’ in Gurmukhi by Surinder Neer from Jammu; the book titled ‘Safety Kit’ in Gurmukhi by Jinder from Jalandhar (Punjab) and the book ‘Jungle Raakhe Jag De’ in Shahmukhi by Shahzad Aslam from Lahore (Pakistan) have been declared for three Dhahan Prizes for the year 2024.

A resident of Jammu, Surinder Kour (pen name: Surinder Neer) was born in village Kangaloora, Tral, Kashmir in 1964. For her contribution in the field of Punjabi literature, she has been awarded and honoured by many prestigious Punjabi language organizations.