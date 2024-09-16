Only DPAP has proper vision for progress of J&K: Adv Manhas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate from Jammu North Assembly segment, Advocate Maheshwar Singh Manhas today took out massive car rally to garner support of the public.

The rally which started from his residence at Paloura culminated at Kadvanda Bhalwal after passing through Pandoka Colony, Indira Vihar via Tali Morh, Old Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, New Janipur Colony, Gujjar Nagar Paloura, Roop Nagar, Chinore, Bantalab, Raipur and Kangar.

He was welcomed and garlanded by the people at different places and assured him of full support to defeat those parties which only exploited the sentiments of the people.

Addressing the people at different places, Advocate Manhas said, “DPAP is the only party which has proper vision for the progress and development of J&K. The party under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister, will come up to the expectation of the people and work for maintaining communal harmony and peace”.

“The BJP leaders, who are making tall claims these days, never bothered to meet the people to address their basic problems”, said Advocate Manhas, who always remain on the fore-front in highlighting and resolving the grievances of the people particularly of Jammu North Assembly segment. He assured the people that if voted to Assembly he will raise all their development related issue vociferously and leave no stone unturned to ensure over-all transformation of the Assembly constituency.

Prominent among those who accompanied Advocate Manhas during the car rally were Harjeet Singh (vice president Jammu), Madan Pal Singh (vice president district Jammu Urban), Tara Singh Jamwal, Rajeshwar Singh, Pawan Kumar (Raju Mahajan), Vishal Abrol, Arjun Singh Chib, Vishal Chib, Vikram Chib, Akshay Kumar, Rajeev Bhagat, Adeep Singh Manhas, Prthviraj Slathia, Tarsem Lal and Rohit Singh.