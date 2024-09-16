TNWS reviews developmental issues of colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: A review meeting of the Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) was held today under the leadership of Rajinder P Kakkar to discuss various issues related to the development of Trikuta Nagar colony.

One of the primary concerns raised was the increasing population of street dogs, which has led to frequent incidents of dog bites, affecting children, women and senior citizens, particularly during early mornings and late at night.

Another issue discussed was the recent 100% increase in monthly garbage collection charges by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the service quality, calling the hike unjustified. Concerns were also raised regarding the condition of speed breakers, with many reflective buttons (cats’ eyes) displaced.

The removal of old electric poles and wires, which have become black spots in the colony, was also demanded. Residents believe this negatively impacts the Smart City project and the overall appearance of the area. The issue of inadequate drinking water supply was also brought up, as residents are still experiencing acute shortages despite promises of improvement.

Additionally, the irregularity of garbage collection, especially the non-collection of lawn waste, was highlighted. This has become a particular burden for senior citizens, and the authorities were urged to address this problem. The need for regular desilting and reconstruction of blocked drains in certain sectors was also emphasized.

The meeting saw participation from several residents, including Dr TR Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Anil Sharma, KK Mahajan, Krishan Lal Gupta, Kewal Sher and Deepak Daftari. Residents urged immediate action from the concerned authorities for early resolution of these issues.