Gaurav inaugurates Seth Champaran House in Jammu, expanding culinary horizons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Seth Champaran House, renowned for its exquisite Champaran-style meat dishes, has unveiled its latest outlet in Channi Himmat, Jammu.

The grand opening was graced by Gaurav Gupta, secretary of Jammu Club and former general secretary of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Since its inception in 2018 in Patna (Bihar), Seth Champaran House has earned acclaim for its slow-cooked mutton dishes, especially the signature Ahuna or Handi meat, prepared in traditional earthen pots with a unique blend of spices. The Brand’s expansion to 18 outlets across major cities such as Patna, Varanasi, Indore, and now Jammu signifies its growing popularity and unwavering commitment to quality.

During the inauguration, Gupta commended Seth Champaran House’s remarkable journey and its ability to adapt and flourish in diverse regions. “Seth Champaran House exemplifies how dedication to quality and innovation can drive remarkable growth. I am confident this new outlet will quickly become a favorite among the people of Jammu,” he remarked.

Gupta specifically praised Apurv Sharma and Gourav Saini, the directors of the Jammu branch, for their vision and efforts in bringing this esteemed venture to the city. “Their dedication and commitment to introducing Seth Champaran House to Jammu have been instrumental in making this expansion a reality. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them,” Gupta added.

Seth Champaran House continues to uphold its promise of delivering authentic flavors and exceptional service, bringing the cherished tastes of Champaran to food enthusiasts across India.