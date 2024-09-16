Mahila Cong celebrates 40th Foundation Day

* Launches membership drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Mahila Congress celebrated its 40th Foundation Day in Jammu today with great enthusiasm, marking four decades of empowering women and championing their rights in this part of the country.

The leaders of Mahila Congress paid tribute to the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who laid the foundation of Mahila Congress in 1984.

Divya Maderna, Co-incharge J&K Pradesh and Mahila Congress leader, Shameema Raina president J&K Mahila Congress, Bhanu Mahajan senior vice president J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress, Dolly Sharma AICC Media-Coordinator for J&K, Tina Choudhary Observer AIMC along with Mahila Congress team celebrated 40th Foundation Day of Mahila Congress and launched membership drive for the organization.

Divya Maderna while speaking on the occasion congratulated the Mahila Congress activists on this occasion and stressed for the women empowerment and their crucial role in the political and other fields.

Dolly Sharma said that Congress Party always encouraged the women and gave first Prime Minister India Indira Gandhi and President, Pratibha Patil. She said it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who accorded reservation to the women in Panchayats and Local Bodies in the country by bringing amendment in the law.

Bhanu Mahajan, while speaking stressed on the momentous role Mahila Congress, played in becoming a fearless voice for the women. “Since its inception, Mahila Congress has relentlessly fought for the cause of women and resolved countless issues that confront womenfolk across the country,” she said adding that Mahila Congress has become a formidable force which has supported Congress party immensely in giving fair deal to the 50 percent segment of society comprising women as it helped in making Pratibha Patil, the first woman President of India besides Indira Gandhi, who was first lady Prime Minister of the country.

“The event of Mahila Congress Foundation Day celebration served as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of the organization to women’s empowerment, as the leadership expressed determination to continue efforts in championing the rights of women in the region and across the country”, she added.