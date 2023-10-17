BJP inculcated spirit of inclusiveness: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Describing unity in diversity as real strength of the world’s largest democracy, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said India is poised to become Vishwa Guru by pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

“Together we can overcome all the challenges with courage, as has been done during the past over nine years of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance Government”, Devender Rana said while addressing people in the periphery of Jammu.

He said the BJP has set a goal to take the nation towards new heights by taking along all segments of society, irrespective of caste, religion or region, as per inclusive ethos ingrained in the national character from times immemorial. This has withstood the test of times, which is why the great Indian civilization is not only flourishing but resonates with all its glory, rekindling hope of a peaceful world order based on the eternal philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbkam. All attempts to divide the society by raking up caste and communal passions have failed, he said.

Rana called for redoubling the efforts to channelize all the energies towards inclusive direction. Youth have an onerous responsibility to wage a decisive ideological battle against caste and creed exploiters, who are trying to trample the social fabric of the Indian society for furthering their political agendas. They have been working overtime to generate passions, he cautioned, hoping the people will stand up with their full might to confront the machinations being perpetrated by such elements.

He said the Prime Minister’s dream of realizing a harmonious society is possible only when every segment will come forward in a big way and help in changing the socio-political discourse by forging unity and strengthening the bonds of amity. Promoting and sustaining the inclusive character of this nation is a biggest challenge, given the sinister designs of inimical elements, he maintained.

Rana exhorted the Karykartas to reach out to the people and apprise them about the path breaking initiatives of the BJP for realizing the larger goal of public welfare. Much has been done during the past nearly four years in Jammu and Kashmir much more is yet to be done, he said, adding that the double engine Government is committed to achieve the vision of complete transformation of the Union Territory.

Responding to the issues raised by the people, he assured that these will be taken up at appropriate levels for earnest redressal.