CS reviews completion of JSCL projects

Digi Dost Toll-Free Number, IT Policy launched

*Inaugurates several IT initiatives under ‘My Jammu’ App

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today took a review of the projects taken up under the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) to be completed during this year.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Commissioner JMC & CEO, JSCL besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary emphasized upon the officers to take emphatic and all necessary measures for uplifting the overall ambience of the Jammu city. He stressed that the ongoing projects for beautification of the city should be completed forthwith to add to its aesthetic appeal.

Dr Mehta recalled that the projects like giving facelift to the Vikram Chowk, installation of view cutters before SRTC yard, upgradation of Bahu Fort Road, Satwari Chowk and Airport Road should also be carried out for giving major upliftment to the outlook of this capital city.

He also urged the officers to extend all the IT-based smart solutions to the city dwellers in view of the commitment of offering all the services through online mode in the UT. He made out that the city people not only deserve world class infrastructure but all the services delivered to them with the click of the button only.

While taking note of the new 100 e-buses to be pressed into public service by JSCL, the Chief Secretary directed for dedicating the already received ones to public at an earliest. He asked the department to either take the requisite staff out of the huge employee base of the UT on deputation or hire the ones with appropriate skill sets. He impressed upon them to complete the formalities in next few days so that public is able to take benefit of this bus service without any further delay.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary dedicated several new and remapped IT-based services brought live on the ‘MyJammu’ portal. He urged the department to create awareness among the city dwellers about the uses and benefits of these services. He asked for making service delivery both efficient and cost effective for general public by taking their feedback for improving the quality continuously.

The Chief Secretary was informed that these services include many which would ensure improved quality of life of the citizens residing here. It was given out that these comprise of General Information Services, Tourism Information Services, GIS services, Smart Addressing System, Grievance portal, G2C Services, Enforcement Module besides Litigation and Document Management Systems.

The services which a citizen could avail through such an IT-based solutions includes machinery booking, septic tank cleaning, booking of water tanker, community hall, space for hoardings etc.

It would also provide information to application users about the exact location of public infrastructure like health institutions, fire stations, blood banks, government offices, educational institutions, libraries, parking facilities, cycle stations, Bus Stands, Railway Stations, Airport besides senior citizen and women utility infrastructure in the city.

The service for lodging of GPS based grievances related to sanitation can also be done by uploading photographs on the portal. The Municipal body would in turn access the location, send its sanitation staff for cleanliness of the area with the instant feedback to the citizen complainant.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary launched a slew of digital initiatives aimed at improving access to Government services at Civil Secretariat here today. The various initiatives launched include a Toll-Free Number- 1447, which aims to provide e-services at the doorstep of common public by paying a minimal fees prescribed by the Govt. DigiDost – a collaborative initiative of Information Technology Department and Community Service Centre (CSC) is a revolutionary step by which people can get the services delivered at their doorstep by calling on this toll free number.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta also launched ten new Online Services of multiple departments, taking the total number of online e-services to 1065, which is the largest for any state /UT of the country.

Further, the three key IT policies for the Government of J&K: the E-mail Policy, PASSWORD Policy, and Policy on the Use of IT Resources were also adopted. These policies aim to ensure the secure and efficient use of digital resources in Government operations, with an emphasis on security and reliability.

The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has come a long way in transforming itself from a laggard to leader when it comes to bringing governance at the doorsteps of people. He hoped that the UT should be seen as a model to replicate by other States/UTs in the country. He underscored that J&K has the requisite capacity, capability, drive and desire to be best in the nation without falling into the rat race to showcase only. He called it the commitment that is acting as a force behind this administration.

Among others the meeting was attended by Prerna Puri, Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Anuradha Gupta, CEO JaKeGA, State Informatics Officer, NIC Saleem Khan, and several other officers.